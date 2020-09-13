GameStop Is Closing Another 100 Stores

Image : GameStop

Back in March, struggling retailer GameStop announced that it would be closing at least 320 stores over the course of the year. That number has now jumped to “ between 400 and 450 stores”.



As CNN report, the company made the announcement last week, with CFO Jim Bell saying the closures would “ allow us to more efficiently and profitably service our customers”, before adding that in addition to the 400-450 closures this year, there are already even more closures planned for 2021 as well.

GameStop had been struggling for years anyway, and that was before a global pandemic hit and kept millions of people out of their stores. Throw in an increasingly digital landscape for software sales, and the fact both Microsoft and Sony have digital-only consoles launching this year—depriving GameStop of both initial sales but more importantly trade-ins and preowned sales as well— and the future certainly doesn’t look healthy.

The company has just over 5100 stores remaining worldwide.