So after the pump and dump yesterday ($65 to $159 to $75 in the space of around an hour and a bit) it seems to now be, if boasts are to be believed, a no-blinking contest between mega-rich billionaires who even if they lose will still probably be billionaires and “average citizens” who have six figure sums of money just laying around to keep throwing in to this garbage fire endgame of Thatcherism/Reaganism.