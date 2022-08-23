And to think, it’s been two whole months since the phrase has bounced its way across a stage in curly font: “WORLD PREMIERE.” That changes this afternoon with Gamescom’s opening live stream.



In recent years, Gamescom’s kickoff event, officially called Opening Night Live, has become one of the big three annual video game marketing hurrahs to watch. It’s meant to herald Gamescom, a week-long gaming- and kölsch-focused convention hosted every year in Cologne, Germany. As with previous years, Opening Night Live is hosted by Geoff “World Premiere” Keighley

Where to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Gamescom Opening Night Live will broadcast officially on Keighley’s The Game Awards channels. The event starts at 2: 00 p.m. ET and will run for approximately two hours. You can stream it live on Twitch or YouTube:



What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Keighley said more than 30 games will have a showing during Opening Night Live. These events always have some surprises from totally out of left field (my fingers are stuck in a crossed position holding out for Kirby Air Ride 2) mixed alongside updates for previously announced games. Ahead of the event, a number of publishers and developers have confirmed showings during the event.



Gamescom’s big headliner is The Callisto Protocol, a sci-fi horror game set to pick up the mantle vacated by Dead Space (fitting, seeing as development on Callisto is helmed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield). The Callisto Protocol had a big showing during not-E3 season this year, where footage impressed fans of the genre. That’ll be followed by what Keighley called “new” gameplay during Gamescom today. Game’s due December 2, 2022, for consoles and PC.

Sega will also show off more footage of Sonic Frontiers, its forthcoming open-world Sonic game that was widely criticized in a preview period earlier this summer. Sonic has historically a breezy franchise about going as fast as possible, all fast guitar riffs and bright colors. That it’s going the lonely, melancholic route of Zelda: BotW has proved flummoxing, to say the least, though maybe new footage today could change minds.

Warner Bros. will debut another trailer for Gotham Knights. Some people are skeptical about its open-world elements. Others (hi) are intrigued by the muscular-looking combat and the support for co-op. Either way, at this point, Gotham Knights has more or less entered its “just give it to meeeeee” stage.

You can also safely expect to see:

Then there are the surprises. Gearbox teased something about Borderlands. Best bets are a gameplay reveal for the Tales of the Borderlands sequel slated for this year, but it could also be the trailer for the upcoming movie starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett. (Earlier this year, Lionsgate aired behind-closed-doors footage at CinemaCon.) In a moonshot, it’ll be an actual full-fledged expansion for this year’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. The spinoff has received four additional DLC packs since its March launch. Fans say they’ve underdelivered compared to the DLC of previous Borderlands games—especially seeing as they cost around the same price.



The lineup isn’t quite as incandescent as that of Summer Game Fest or The Game Awards (or, during years it’s applicable, an actual E3). But you never know! After all, during last year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, developer Volition debuted its Saints Row remake. That’s going great.



