Kotaku’s Weekend Guide: 5 Games To Rejuvenate The Soul

Play it on: Xbox Series X/S, Windows (Steam Deck: YMMV)

Current goal: Finish the major faction quests

I assume everyone’s playing Starfield now that it’s officially launched on PC and Xbox consoles, and it makes sense. Bethesda Game Studios’ open-space RPG is a massive triumph, though not without its faults. (Um, where’s the map? Where are the planetary vehicles?) I am having a great time living life as a cyber ronin, bouncing from faction to faction in an effort to make as much money as possible.

Starfield features quite a few groups for you to join: the Crimson Fleet galaxy pirates, the Freestar Collective space cowpokes, the UC Vanguard police force, and many more both major and minor. And for my first playthrough—that’s already stolen some 30-something hours from me—I plan to complete all of the major faction quests before continuing through the game’s main campaign, and embarking on New Game Plus (which I heard fundamentally changes Starfield). Aside from the nice credit payout for completing these missions, each faction questline (of the three I’ve completed so far) has had some fascinating storytelling about allegiances and existentialism and treasure.

I’ve been enamored with the characters I’ve met and the rewards I’ve received, even if some of the mission structure was far too banal for my cyber ronin. (I’m essentially a bounty hunter, not some delivery errand enby. Stop asking me to drop shit off!) With the Crimson Fleet, Freestar Collective, and UC Vanguard out of the way, though, it’s time to gravjump to the Volii star system to infiltrate the ranks of the megacorp Ryujin Industries. But keep it on the DL, no one needs to know I’m there for just the cash. — Levi Winslow