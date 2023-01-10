Overwatch Drags Ramattra Into Its Sinful Obsession With Feet

Overwatch 2’s latest hero, Ramattra, is an omnic robot who mostly doesn’t adhere to traditional human concepts of form and shape. But someone over at Blizzard decided that didn’t have to be the case for his new skin for the game’s Greek mythology-inspired event, and they gave him human feet.

Ramattra’s skin is based on Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. It comes complete with a trident emote, tentacles that grow off his back when he changes into his tanky Nemesis form, and two sets of five little piggies courtesy of his new human feet. Blizzard, apparently not content to let that just be an unfortunate piece of knowledge we all have and can forget unless we’re actively playing Overwatch 2, posted a close-up of the feet in question, and asked us to “discuss” them. So, here we are.

The weird thing is, Overwatch has a bizarre, ongoing fascination with feet, both in-game and in its community, and people were quick to remind whoever is running the game’s social media of this in the comments. One response included a chart of all the heroes’ feet Overwatch has shown (although it might need some updating, as this is the original game, not the sequel).



Another infamous instance of the Overwatch community going batty for feet was a user named Tyrone, who spent a lot of time on the game’s forums asking for emotes, highlight intros, and skins that would expose certain characters’ feet—though no one knows what happened to them. Hopefully nothing is afoot, and Tyrone is doing okay.

Despite all this, while several characters have historically gone shoeless as they run toward the payload, Sigma, the last tank character added to Overwatch’s roster before the shift to its sequel, is perhaps the most notorious for letting the dogs breathe because it’s a near constant for his character. Originally, the floating, rock-throwing scientist left his shoes at home as part of a questionable design choice meant to represent how patients in mental institutions often go without shoes to mitigate self-harm through laces. In the years since, and with Overwatch 2 getting a complete refresh of its character interactions, Sigma’s bare feet have become the butt of several jokes, such as Widowmaker remarking someone should get him some shoes after landing a kill.



So Overwatch and its community’s fascination with feet continues well into 2023, and now they’ve dragged Ramattra into these sinful ways. He is an innocent robot. He doesn’t deserve this. Haven’t we suffered, as he himself says in-game, enough?