Over Thanksgiving Break, Blizzard revealed the abilities of its newest tank hero, Ramattra, and he’s shaping up to be a pain in the ass for Reinhardt and Mercy players.

Much like Overwatch 2’s Feet Finder profiteer, Sigma, Ramattra appears to be a high-skill Overwatch character with the potential to singlehandedly unga bunga an entire enemy team in the right hands. So let’s break down all of Ramattra’s abilities so you know exactly what to expect with his arrival in Overwatch 2 season 2 on December 6.

Ramattra’s primary fire ability is a close-to-mid-range attack called Void Accelerator. Using his warlock-esque staff, Ramattra shoots a flurry of nanites at enemies. Void Accelerator has 100 bullets (or nanites), no damage fall-off, and deals extra damage with headshots. His secondary fire, Void Barrier, soft reintroduces barrier watch back into the game by creating a temporary shield onto the playing field. This barrier has 1,000 health points.



Like Dragon Ball Z’s Goku going further beyond with his Super Saiyan 3 form, Ramattra has a power up of his own called Nemesis Form. Aside from adding an extra pair of arms to the bot, a la Asura’s Wrath, Nemesis Form adds 160 points of armor to Ramattra’s health and alters his primary and secondary abilities. In Nemesis Form, Ramattra’s primary fire transforms into a Doomfist-esque punch ability called Pummel which sends out an energy wave that can pierce shields, hit multiple enemies, and cannot be negated by D.Va’s defense matrix. Nemesis Form’s secondary ability, block, does exactly what you’d expect while also reducing damage dealt to him by 75 percent. This, however, comes at the expense of Ramattra’s movement speed decreasing by 50 percent and opens him up to a well-timed flank attack since it is only effective against forward-facing attacks.



Read More: Overwatch 2 Reveals New Hero Ramattra, Locked Behind Battle Pass



Oh. you thought it was over? Nuh-uh, Ramattra also has a projectile ability called Ravenous Vortex that shoots out a ball of nanites that both slows enemies down and pulls them toward the ground as well. Basically, think Mei’s reworked Endothermic Blaster but with the aesthetic of The Witcher franchise’s Yrden sign.



Last, and certainly not least, is Ramttra’s ultimate: Annihilation. This ultimate automatically triggers Nemesis Form and all of its random bullshit with the added bonus of an area of effect ability that summons a ring of nanobots around Ramattra that deal damage to enemies within its range and reduces incoming damage by 50 percent. Yeah, he’s gonna be a hero you’d love to see on your team and hate to see on anyone else.



If you’re champing at the bit to play Ramattra, it would be remiss of me not to mention that he’s locked behind Overwatch 2’s battle pass unless you’ve done some grinding and are a level 55 or higher player. Blizzard, if anything, is gonna monetize Overwatch for all its worth, and that includes pay/progress walling Ramattra. Personally, I await the inevitable balance patch for Ramattra to make him less overpowered than he appears on paper. You know it’s coming.

