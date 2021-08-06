Game payment company Xsolla is reportedly planning to lay off 150 people for being “unengaged and unproductive.” CEO and founder, Aleksandr Agapitov later wrote on Twitter, “Work your fucking ass off or get your fucking ass out.”



It’s a big old mess made more complicated by the CEO’s continued follow-up remarks that both seem to backtrack and double down on the initial announcement. The only thing that’s rocksolid is that Agapitov sounds like a real shitty person to work for.

Xsolla is a payment company that pitches itself specifically to game developers and is used on platforms like Valve and Epic Game Store, as well as big gaming clients like Magic: The Gathering Arena. So how did its CEO go from obscure business figure to Bioshock villain?

A quick rundown:

Agapitov did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There’s been some debate over whether what Xsollar did is even legal. A Russian HR expert told Game World Observer that using data and AI to surveil workers doesn’t violate employees’ rights in that country. Of course, for any potential Xsollar employees in the US or other countries, that could be different depending on the precise methods it actually used. Regardless, it’s important to remember that the apparent parasites leaching off Xsollar’s bottomline were still doing enough work for the company’s revenues to continue growing year after year. Agapitov just wanted them to generate even more profit. He sounds like a real cool dude.