February's Game Pass Additions Have Something For Everyone

If you’re not satisfied simply watching the Super Bowl this weekend, Xbox has you covered. Starting today, Madden NFL 23 joins the Game Pass library for Xbox and PC. Other titles, including Cities: Skylines – Remastered, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and Atomic Heart will also come to Game Pass this month.

Is Madden NFL 23 Worth Playing?

Typically, if you’ve played any Madden game within the past several years, you’ve played them all. But players have been calling this year’s edition the worst one in recent history. Players reported that the game would crash frequently and that the menus lagged severely. Get ready to play some virtual football—so long as you don’t mind the possibility of losing your save file. At least this football sim is a decent Super Bowl predictor, right? Nope, not even close.

On second thought, maybe don’t cancel your Super Bowl plans with your family and friends.

What else is coming to Game Pass This Month?

After the big game is over, you’ll be able to try less sporty titles on Microsoft’s subscription service. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is a third-person strategy game where you build your own empire, engage in political intrigue, and crush your enemies underfoot. It’s definitely a power fantasy where you’re shaping the world to your will, but the difficulty keeps players grinding for hours. Come play, my lord.

You’ve had eight years to buy City: Skylines, but Game Pass subscribers who missed the initial hype train will be able to play the remaster soon. This simulation allows you to construct enormous cities in impressive detail. The traffic system is apparently jank, but that really just makes Skylines true to real life.

Atomic Heart is a day-one unlock for Game Pass subscribers. It’s a roleplaying game that looks like a Russian take on Fallout, and it’s coming out on February 21. You’ll be able to use different fighting styles to take down robotic creatures that have turned on humanity on xCloud, Xbox, and PC.

What is the full February 2023 Game Pass Lineup?

Here’s the full list of new arrivals:

Madden NFL 2023 — February 9 (Console, PC, Cloud)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance — February 9 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord — February 14 (Console, PC, Cloud)

City Skylines: Remastered — February 15 (Xbox Series X/S, Cloud)

Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition — February 16 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Atomic Heart — February 21 (Console, PC, Cloud)

What’s leaving Game Pass this month?

All of these games will leave Game Pass on February 15. So if you’ve been thinking about trying them, you only have a week to do so.

