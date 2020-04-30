Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Ethan Gach
Filed to:Microsoft
MicrosoftPhil Spencergame passxbox game pass
Game Pass now has over 10 million subscribers. Xbox boss Phil Spencer announced the stat in a new blog post outlining the downloadable game service’s continued growth. That’s up from 9.5 million monthly users last year. Spencer said subscribers are playing games twice as much since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic. 

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

