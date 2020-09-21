Future Bethesda Games Will Come To Other Consoles 'On A Case-By-Case Basis,' Microsoft Says

Screenshot : Bethesda

Following the announcement that Microsoft is buying Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media, Xbox boss Phil Spencer opened up the possibility that some of the newly acquired publisher’s future games could become exclusives.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Spencer said that upcoming Bethesda games like its single-player sci-fi RPG Starfield will come to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass. Whether it will also still come to PS5 is now less than certain. “We’ll take other consoles on a case-by-case basis,” Spencer told Bloomberg.

The news of Microsoft’s biggest acquisition yet in the gaming space has brought up a number of questions regarding exclusivity. For example, Bethesda’s parent company also owns Arkane Studios, makers of Deathloop, and Tango Gameworks, which is currently developing GhostWire: Tokyo. Both of those games are set to be timed-console exclusives on PS5, and Spencer told Bloomberg that will remain the case.

The fate of games like Starfield, Elder Scrolls VI, and whatever the next Fallout turns out to be are now up in the air. Bethesda has also recently started porting a number of its games, like Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, to the Nintendo Switch. It’s unclear how much of that will continue under the publisher’s new ownership.

Update - 12:18 p.m. ET, 9/21/20: Spencer mentioned exclusivity again in an interview on CNBC today, stating future Bethesda games would come to Game Pass on release day: