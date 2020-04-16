Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:sekiro
sekirofrom softwaremetapost
1
Image: Figma

From Software’s Sekiro is getting an excellent-looking poseable Figma figure that has been intricately painted and detailed. Priced at $125.99, it will be released early next year. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Old World Is Teaching Strategy Games Some New Tricks

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Adult Video Star Does A Very Good Nier: Automata Cosplay

Harv In Animal Crossing Is Clearly Running A Cult