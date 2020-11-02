From Software Reminds Everyone Elden Ring Still Exists

Screenshot : From Software / Bandai Namco Entertainment

A developer tweeting about an upcoming video game isn’t usually a big deal, but in the case of From Software’s Elden Ring, I’m willing to make an exception.



“We also greatly appreciate all the enthusiasm and support shown for Elden Ring, our next Dark Fantasy Action RPG,” the official From Software account on Twitter wrote in a reply to a tweet about the new Sekiro update on Friday night. “We hope you look forward to it.”

Elden Ring is the next major game from From Software and legendary Dark Souls director Hidetaka Miyazaki. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin is helping to flesh out the game’s world and lore. It’s a pretty big deal! But you’d be forgiven for having forgotten about it if you mostly keep up with From projects on social media.

From Software first revealed Elden Ring with an incredible, atmospheric trailer at E3 2019. The developers made the rounds shortly after, speaking to various outlets about their intentions while still making sure to tell everyone that the open-world role-playing game was still very much a work in progress.

Since then, From has gone radio silent. No new footage or interviews. Friday night’s Twitter post was the first mention of Elden Ring on From’s timeline since May 18, a tweet in which the upcoming game was just a passing thought alongside Dark Souls sales numbers.

Lack of Elden Ring news could be a mixture of From keeping its head down on a game that was early in development when it was revealed and the covid-19 pandemic throwing everyone’s schedules into whack. But this absence of official acknowledgment has allowed actors, both bad and good, to fill the space.

In September, a fake Instagram account claiming to represent publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment trolled eager fans into believing Elden Ring news was on the horizon. But those same fans have also taken this opportunity to take matters into their own hands, with amazing artists and writers creating fake bosses and lore as a way to cope with From’s silence.

When it was announced in 2019, Elden Ring was scheduled for appearances on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Now, with next-generation consoles on the horizon, it wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that the game’s development has shifted to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Check back in another five months to see if that’s the case.