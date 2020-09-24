Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:Nier
Niernier: reincarnationtgstgs 2020kotakucoremetapost
Screenshot: @NieRReinEN

Free-to-play mobile game Nier: Reincarnation, which wrapped up a closed beta in Japan last month, is getting a Western release. Slated for iOS and Android, details about its North American and European release are still scant. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

