Free-to-play mobile game Nier: Reincarnation, which wrapped up a closed beta in Japan last month, is getting a Western release. Slated for iOS and Android, details about its North American and European release are still scant.
Free-to-play mobile game Nier: Reincarnation, which wrapped up a closed beta in Japan last month, is getting a Western release. Slated for iOS and Android, details about its North American and European release are still scant.
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.
More from Kotaku
DISCUSSION