Released this morning, Fortnite’s Season 5 is like a whole new game. With two new locations, toys, an All Terrain Kart and some spooky, weird space-time rifts, today’s Fortnite is in an entirely different universe.



Leading up to the patch, publisher Epic Games made some mysterious and intriguing changes to the game to tease the new map changes. Late June, players gathered in-game to watch a rocket blast off into the atmosphere and, apparently, crack the sky. Following this, a big burger statue disappeared from Fortnite and landed in a real-life California desert. Also, somehow, a couple Fortnite llamas made their way into European cities like Paris and Cologne. At the same time, new items began appearing in Fortnite, like an old-timey carriage, or disappearing, like the Tomato Town mascot. Players attributed these changes to the growing rifts. It was all very confusing, but hard to look away from.

Today, we got some answers to what the hell was up. Fortnite’s Season 5 patch might be its biggest yet. In-game, there are ancient statues and viking ships of yore. Time rifts have appeared in-game that transport players into the sky. It’s a great way to escape trouble and get a bird’s eye on opponents. Here’s how that looks:

Fortnite’s also finally got real, motorized vehicles—not those dinky (and fun!) shopping carts. The game’s new All Terrain Karts are easy to maneuver and go pretty fast. Also, they let passengers shoot out of the side. After drifting, players get a speed boost. Curiously, roofs act as bounce pads for them. Rear passengers can help players leap over obstacles by leaning back and releasing with “S” on keyboards and the thumbstick on controllers. It feels a lot like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ cars, lite:

Finally, Fortnite’s map got some huge adjustments. Here’s what it looked like pre-patch:

As of this morning, on the southeastern edge is the desert zone Paradise Palms, which replaced Moisty Mire. In place of Anarchy Acres is Lazy Links. Check it out:



The epic costume at the end of Fortnite’s 100-tier Battle Pass stick looks awesome this season. Meet Ragnarok:

Toys are new to Fortnite, too, like basketballs and golf equipment. They’re essentially emotes, but only available to Battle Pass holders as of now.

A few other miscellaneous patch note highlights: