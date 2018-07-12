Released this morning, Fortnite’s Season 5 is like a whole new game. With two new locations, toys, an All Terrain Kart and some spooky, weird space-time rifts, today’s Fortnite is in an entirely different universe.
Leading up to the patch, publisher Epic Games made some mysterious and intriguing changes to the game to tease the new map changes. Late June, players gathered in-game to watch a rocket blast off into the atmosphere and, apparently, crack the sky. Following this, a big burger statue disappeared from Fortnite and landed in a real-life California desert. Also, somehow, a couple Fortnite llamas made their way into European cities like Paris and Cologne. At the same time, new items began appearing in Fortnite, like an old-timey carriage, or disappearing, like the Tomato Town mascot. Players attributed these changes to the growing rifts. It was all very confusing, but hard to look away from.
Today, we got some answers to what the hell was up. Fortnite’s Season 5 patch might be its biggest yet. In-game, there are ancient statues and viking ships of yore. Time rifts have appeared in-game that transport players into the sky. It’s a great way to escape trouble and get a bird’s eye on opponents. Here’s how that looks:
Fortnite’s also finally got real, motorized vehicles—not those dinky (and fun!) shopping carts. The game’s new All Terrain Karts are easy to maneuver and go pretty fast. Also, they let passengers shoot out of the side. After drifting, players get a speed boost. Curiously, roofs act as bounce pads for them. Rear passengers can help players leap over obstacles by leaning back and releasing with “S” on keyboards and the thumbstick on controllers. It feels a lot like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ cars, lite:
Finally, Fortnite’s map got some huge adjustments. Here’s what it looked like pre-patch:
As of this morning, on the southeastern edge is the desert zone Paradise Palms, which replaced Moisty Mire. In place of Anarchy Acres is Lazy Links. Check it out:
The epic costume at the end of Fortnite’s 100-tier Battle Pass stick looks awesome this season. Meet Ragnarok:
Toys are new to Fortnite, too, like basketballs and golf equipment. They’re essentially emotes, but only available to Battle Pass holders as of now.
A few other miscellaneous patch note highlights:
- Shotguns will now indicate how many pellets hit, visible within the reticle.
- After firing a shotgun, another shotgun cannot be fired for a very short time.
- The center of Storm circles 7, 8, and 9 can now shift in random directions (instead of simply shrinking). As the storm closes in, it will move & shrink to the new location.
- Starting in Season 5, progressive challenges will no longer be restricted to a single season. You can now complete progressive challenges at your own pace.
- Progressive challenges are now completed by acquiring a fixed amount of XP and is no longer dependant on your season level.
- Gyro/motion controls have been added to the Nintendo Switch. Adjust these options in the Settings menu.
- Weekly challenges are now split into two sections, free and Battle Pass. The first 3 challenges will be available for free while the last 4 are only available if you own the Battle Pass. The threshold to unlock the weekly challenge reward will remain at 4.
- Emoting will now interrupt sprinting.
- You now earn XP for reviving teammates in 50v50 and Teams of 20 LTMs up to three times per match (30XP, 10XP, 10XP).
- Weapon reticle will now fade slightly when reloading, out of ammo, or changing weapons.
- Autofire has been added as an option on mobile platforms. Enabling this causes the player’s weapon to automatically fire when the reticle is over an enemy that is within range.