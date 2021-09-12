Fortnite players have spent the entirety of the game’s seventh season dealing with a growing alien threat. Now it’s time for the aliens to deal with the threat of us as we storm the alien mothership and liberate dangerous-looking glowing cubes in the explosive season finale event.



Though this was my first time attending a Fortnite finale event, having only recently gotten into the game, I am well aware of the saga of the massive, unknowable, purple cube that fans affectionately call Kevin. From its first appearance back in 2018, birthed out of a mysterious rift, to its explosion, which briefly transported players to another dimension, the saga of Kevin has been one of the more interesting things to come out of Epic’s battle royale game since it sprung to life and began devouring gamers back in 2017. Players love the cube. They want to know where the cube is, what it is thinking, and if it’s thinking of them.

In today’s special Season 7 finale event we found Kevin. And Kevin has friends.

Lots of friends.

In the final moments of Fortnite Season 7, players (including myself) were beamed aboard the alien mothership that’s been floating over the island for one final assault. The enigmatic Dr. Sloan laced a portion of the island’s landmass with explosives, and we players were needed to arm the explosives. Following a dramatic race through the mothership’s innards, we found ourselves in a large, empty room. As Dr. Sloan began to arm the explosives, a large, cubelike object rose from the center of the room.

Harnessing the power of our backpacks, Dr. Sloan managed to drain poor Kevin of power, leaving us standing in the room with his creepy gray cube corpse. The the good doctor arms the explosive charges and delivers some bad news. Rather than teleport us home and risk the cube escaping, she was leaving us in the ship to die. Bummer.

After a bit of running about the room in a blind panic, we players discovered our backpacks had the ability to recharge Kevin. Banding together we revived the cube, now glowing blue instead of purple, and the room we were trapped in began rising into the air. Then an explosion. Then falling. And finally ... to be continued in Fortnite Season 8. Watch the entire explosive event below.

Fortnite Season 8 begins tomorrow at 5 AM Eastern time. If those final moments were any indication, it’s going to be glowing cube city up in there.