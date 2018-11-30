Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Nanoblocks are small building bricks, with the smallest clocking in at 4mm × 4mm × 5mm. These blocks are small, hence the nano name. Here are the winners of the 2018 Nanoblock Awards.



There are different categories, such as under 200 pieces or limitless pieces. Here are the standout custom builds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which can do this:

Advertisement

And...

Which can do this:

Advertisement

Congrats to all the winners!