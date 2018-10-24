That Bastion was just the start; there’s a whole line of LEGO Overwatch sets coming, featuring many of the core cast, some locations, some vehicles and of course, The Payload.



While not officially announced by Blizzard yet, Target went and put pictures of the sets up a bit early, and The Brothers Brick were able to get some pics.

We’re getting Tracer + Widowmaker:

Genji + Hanzo:

Soldier 76 + Reaper + McCree:

Reinhardt + D.Va:

A bigger Bastion:

And a Winston + Mercy + Reaper + Pharah set:

There’s more pics, including box shots, at The Brothers Brick. All of these sets will be out on January 1.