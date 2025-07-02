Capturing Beasts In Monster Hunter Wilds Is Better When You Mix Up Your Strategy

Although hunting is a big part of Monster Hunter Wilds, you aren’t limited to just slaying them. Besides Zoh Shia, all the large creatures you come across can be captured. This is a wonderful alternative to completing hunts quicker or when you’ve been carted too many times.

However, like many things in this game, the explanations are pretty lacking. Capturing isn’t introduced until you’ve put many hours into the campaign and unlocked high rank hunts. Even then, you’re only shown one method that honestly isn’t presented very well. We’re here to break down the different tricks for capturing monsters so that you can finish these dangerous hunts faster.

How to Capture Monsters

Before we dive deep into your options, we need to cover the basics. When it comes to capturing monsters, three specific conditions need to be met:

A monster needs to be low enough on health that a skull icon appears next to it on the mini-map

They need to be caught in a crafted trap, such as Pitfall and Shock traps

You need to hit them with two Tranq items

If you haven’t noticed the skull icon before or sometimes forget to check your mini-map in all the commotion, there is another sign to look out for: Both your Palico and/or other hunters will have a voice line mentioning how the monster is looking weak. Once you hear that, it’s go time.

Method 1: Set a Trap and then use Tranq Bombs

The first way to capture monsters is by following the above steps in that specific order. After a monster is weak enough, lure it into a crafted trap and throw two Tranq Bombs. You’ll know it’s successful if you receive an end-of-hunt cutscene, just as you would for slaying them. This is the same way the game teaches how capturing works and the default method that most hunters use.

There are a few shortcomings with this method: Monsters receive increased resistance to traps the more times they’ve triggered them. Both Support Hunter NPCs and Palicos love to throw some down, which may mean that your target will quickly break out before you can hit it with Tranq Bombs. It might be best to hold off on using traps too often or disabling the option for Support Hunters if you’re planning on capturing a monster. Letting your online teammates know that your goal is to capture will also help.

Method 2: Use Tranq Bombs First and then Traps

Luckily, capturing isn’t too strict with the order of the last two steps. What is arguably the best method for capturing a monster is to weaken it enough, hit it with two Tranq bombs, and then trap it. They’ll be captured as soon as they trigger the trap and the hunt will be over.

This quickly became my preferred way to capture monsters. Ending a hunt by luring them to a trap is far easier than switching through your inventory in time to tranquilize them. Just make sure not to do this right before they migrate to a new area. Either use a lure pod to keep them close, or wait until they’ve finished relocating to attempt a capture.

Use Tranq Blades and Tranq Ammo Instead

One of the biggest issues with Tranq Bombs is that they cannot be aimed. Your hunter simply throws the bombs down at their feet when using them. Understandably, this isn’t ideal when trying to tranquilize a monster that’s constantly flying or jumping around. Good thing there are helpful alternatives available!

Besides Tranq bombs, you can also craft some ranged options with Tranq Blades and Tranq Ammo. The former is a separate variety of Throwing Knives, while the latter is ammo for the Bowgun weapons. Just like the bombs, a monster needs to be hit with two of them to meet the requirement.

I’ve found myself using these ranged varieties more often in general. There aren’t any drawbacks compared to their bomb equivalent, and both can be used while still having a weapon equipped. Tranq Ammo also has the benefit of not taking up inventory space. It’s a must if you carry Bowguns into battle.

Here are the recipes to craft Tranq Bombs and the related trap items:

Tranq Bomb = Sleep Herb + Parashroom

Tranq Ammo = Tranq Bomb + Normal Ammo

Tranq Blade = Tranq Bomb + Throwing Knife

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.