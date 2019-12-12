Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
For Honor is getting a battle pass starting next year. Each of the four seasons in 2020 will have a free battle pass players can rank up to to earn rewards, with the option to buy a premium version with additional stuff to collect. The game will also get two new fighters.

