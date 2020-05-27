Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Following Hana Kimura's Death, Production On Terrace House Has Stopped

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:terrace house
terrace househana kimurajapankotakueast
Illustration for article titled Following Hana Kimuras Death, Production On iTerrace House/i Has Stopped
Screenshot: Official Site
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Today, the official website for Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, the latest season of the popular reality show, announced that production was ending.

The announcement began with deep condolences for the death of housemate Hana Kimura. “We would also like to offer deep condolences to the members of her bereaved family.”

“In addition,” the announcement continued, “regarding Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020, we have decided to suspend production.” The announcement added that the show was taking what had happened very seriously.

Yesterday, Kotaku reported that the show’s latest episodes would not be streamed.

In related news, there is an unconfirmed report on Yahoo! News Japan that the show’s creators apparently had a “storyline” for the show. The article also claims that the housemates did not really live together.

