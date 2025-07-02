I Tested Way Too Many Headsets On Switch 2, These 6 Are My Favorites

When I started testing headsets on my new Nintendo Switch 2, I dove in from a casual perspective seeking a pleasant experience with pals on GameChat while running some Knockout Tours in Mario Kart World. I’m not an audiophile, after all. I’m just a guy who enjoys an easy-to-use, comfy headset with generally good sound quality and solid battery life. I found a handful of such headsets that I’ve really enjoyed using on my Switch 2, and I’m here to tell you about them.

Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews

Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews

Note: Since the Switch 2 doesn’t allow mic input while using Bluetooth, every wireless headset on this list includes a USB dongle that allows for audio output and input.

Advertisement

Alienware Pro

At $230, the Alienware Pro is the most expensive headset I tested since the launch of the Switch 2, and I’d argue it’s (mostly) worth the asking price. Its exceptional ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) was miles above other headsets I tried. And it’s easily the most comfortable option in my current collection. Because of this, it’s been one of only two headsets I’ve used consistently since finishing my initial tests.

Advertisement

I found the Alienware Pro produces a somewhat muffled voice output, which is admittedly disappointing at this price point. But I’ve otherwise loved many of its other offerings, such as its sleek aesthetic, soft and cozy earpads, 70+ hour battery life, and detachable mic. The latter is especially nice, as it allows the Alienware Pro to function as attractive out-and-about headphones, too.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is a $200 option that should appeal to competitive gamers. This award-winning headset is well-liked in the eSports community due to its excellent spatial audio and killer wideband mic that provides some of the clearest voice delivery I’ve ever heard from a headset. With the touch of a button, you can even select useful EQ presets, including a few created by pro players for specific games.

Advertisement

One of my favorite things about the BlackShark V2 Pro is its helicopter pilot-esque visual style, which gives it an understated vintage vibe that looks unique in an era of “gamery” devices. The fact that it’s so comfortable that I often forgot I was wearing it is also nice. If it only had noise canceling capabilities so I could drown out the sound of my cat summoning demons in the background while I’m getting my ass kicked in Splatoon 3, it’d be basically perfect.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3)

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) mostly delivers on its $200 price tag thanks to stellar 60mm dual drivers that offer crisp audio, a cool flip-to-mute mic, phenomenal battery life (up to 80 hours), and sturdy build quality. Admittedly, the high clamp force of the headset occasionally caused minor discomfort after extensive use (4+ hours), but it was never so bad that I felt compelled to take it off. You really shouldn’t wear a headset that long without a break anyway.

Advertisement

But while the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (Gen 3) isn’t necessarily the most comfortable headset I’ve used, one feature has kept me coming back: This bad boy sports two USB dongles out of the box so that you can swap between consoles (or PC) with the touch of a button. As someone who frequently jumps between PS5 and Switch 2, this is a godsend that keeps me from having to switch out headsets when doing so. Efficiency is king for lazy asses like me.

Razer Barracuda X Chroma

The Razer Barracuda X Chroma sits at a cool $130, which places it in that sweet mid-range spot. And that seems about right for this aesthetically pleasing headset that does pretty much everything well without feeling like it needs to be particularly exceptional at any one thing. It provides great sound and mic quality, an ergonomic fit, and 65-70 hours of battery life that ensures you stay in the game and off the charger. It’s just a good all-arounder for the average user, and that’s a win in my book.

Advertisement

There’s also a nice selection of RGB customization on the Razer Barracuda X Chroma, though you probably won’t really get to see any of them since the headset is on your head, of course. I appreciate this neat touch for those with a penchant for some fun visual flair, even if it’s not my cup of tea. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to download a companion app to get all of this stuff up and running.

OXS Storm G2

Landing just above the budget crowd and just below the mid-range selections is the OXS Storm G2. And it’s a serviceable $80 headset that I found myself using quite a lot during the first week of owning my Switch 2. This is a good-looking set of cans with a solid sound profile, fairly decent mic quality, and a 40-hour battery life (20ish with RGB lighting turned on). And its lightweight design was so comfortable that I didn’t feel compelled to rip them off after my pals bounced out of GameChat for the night.

Advertisement

The cheap plastic build quality means you probably shouldn’t be tossing the headset around your game room or letting kids get too happy-go-lucky with it. But seeing as the OXS Storm G2 isn’t trying to fulfill the same promises as premium options, I’d say it’s still a catch at this price point. And I’ve frequently seen it drop down to $60 during sales, making it even more appealing.

Turtle Beach Recon 70

Coming in at only $40, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 was one of the few wired headsets I tried on my Switch 2, and it was certainly my favorite budget option. I don’t like being tethered to my controller by a wire, so I probably won’t continue using this one, but it’s a satisfyingly low-cost option with sound quality that punches above its weight. Its mic quality is also significantly better than I’d expect from something twice its price.

Advertisement

Despite being made of plastic, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 is shockingly comfortable and sturdy, too, so I never felt like I had to be too careful with it. And since it plugs into a 3.5mm jack on your controller, there’s very little to fiddle with on the cups themselves. This lack of extra buttons and thingamajigs to keep up with makes this headset exceedingly easy to understand and use for casual players and youngsters alike.

Though the Switch 2 is still quite young, having only been out for about a month, there are already some great peripherals out there to upgrade your gaming experience.

Advertisement

.



