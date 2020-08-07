Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

First Look At The Promised Neverland Live-Action Adaptation

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:The Promised Neverland
The Promised Neverlandanimekotakueastjapan
Save
Illustration for article titled First Look At The Promised Neverland Live-Action Adaptation
Screenshot: 東宝MOVIEチャンネル
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

As Kotaku previously reported, The Promised Neverland is getting a live-action adaptation that is slated for Japanese theaters later this year.

Advertisement

The Promised Neverland tells the story of orphans who seem to be living a wonderful, happy life in which all their wants and needs are met. The truth, however, is far more sinister. The anime debuted this past January. Season 2 is slated for next year.

Below is the live-action adaptation’s first teaser trailer:

The movie stars Minami Hamabe, Jyo Kairi, and Rihito Itagaki as well as Keiko Kitagawa and Naomi Watanabe. It will be released in Japan on December 18. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

A New Look For Kotaku! (And...psst.... A Link To The Older Look)

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Overwatch Cosplay Lights Up The Darkness

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

DISCUSSION