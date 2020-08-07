First Look At The Promised Neverland Live-Action Adaptation

Screenshot : 東宝MOVIEチャンネル

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

As Kotaku previously reported, The Promised Neverland is getting a live-action adaptation that is slated for Japanese theaters later this year.



Advertisement

The Promised Neverland tells the story of orphans who seem to be living a wonderful, happy life in which all their wants and needs are met. The truth, however, is far more sinister. The anime debuted this past January. Season 2 is slated for next year.

Below is the live-action adaptation’s first teaser trailer:

The movie stars Minami Hamabe, Jyo Kairi, and Rihito Itagaki as well as Keiko Kitagawa and Naomi Watanabe. It will be released in Japan on December 18.