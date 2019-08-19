Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

The Promised Neverland Is Getting A Live-Action Film Adaptation

Brian Ashcraft
Image: All images official site

The Promised Neverland’s live-action film adaptation will hit Japanese theaters in late 2020.

The Promised Neverland tells the story of orphans who seem to be living a wonderful, happy life in which all their wants and needs are met. The truth, however, is far more sinister.

The anime debuted this past January. Season 2 is slated for next year.

The live-action version will star Minami Hamabe, Jyo Kairi, and Rihito Itagaki. Below are the first images of the movie adaptation.

In the manga and the anime, the deadline for shipment of the children is 12 years old. However, the movie is changing the age to 16.

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

