First Look At Final Fantasy Brave Exvius...The Musical

As previously reported, free-to-play game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is being turned into a musical. Here’s a look at what perhaps to expect, which seems to be fancy threads.



Called Final Fantasy Brave Exvius The Musical, it will debut this March with runs in both Tokyo and Kobe.

Photo : Square Enix

The musical version will be written by Fumiya Matsuzaki, who previously penned the Super Danganronpa 2 musical.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius debuted in Japan on October 22, 2015 and was released worldwide on June 30, 2016. The game featured characters from other games such as Kingdom Hearts and Tomb Raider. Katy Perry and Ariana Grande also appear in the game, but probably won’t be starring in the musical!



Tickets go on sale on February 1.

