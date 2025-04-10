Now, Riposte! This First Berserker: Khazan Armor Set Boosts Counterattack Damage

As a Soulslike, The First Berserker: Khazan demands you make the most of every input during battle, including landing perfect counterattacks so that you can punish your foes. If your playstyle revolves around ripostes, you may want to seek out the Great General Set. But before you can get the blacksmith to make it for you, you’ll need to score the Great Genera’s Scroll for him. Here’s what to know about the Great General Set and where to find the Great General’s Scroll.

Great General Set stats

The Great General Set is a solid armor choice for boosting your raw damage, but its best feature is its 5-piece bonus that offers you a 20% damage increase after a successful counterattack. When facing off against strong enemies and bosses, this can provide you with repeated windows for high damage, so long as you’re able to land the counterattacks regularly.

2 pieces : Frontal Assault: 10% DMG Increase

: Frontal Assault: 10% DMG Increase 3 pieces : Unscathed: 50% Received DMG Decrease

: Unscathed: 50% Received DMG Decrease 4 pieces : Frontal Assault: 10% DMG Multiplier Increase

: Frontal Assault: 10% DMG Multiplier Increase 5 pieces: Successful Counterattack: 20% DMG Increase for 15s

Where to find the Great General’s Scroll

The Great General’s Scroll is found in the Corrupter’s Fortress main mission, which can be started at the Heart of Pell Los portal.

Proceed through the level until you open the massive gate by the appropriately-named Massive Gate Blade Nexus. After passing through the now-open gate, you’ll have to cross a cluttered bridge while a trebuchet hurls fireballs at you. Carefully make your way across the bridge while fending off attackers and dodging the fireballs until you reach some stairs leading up to the right.

Follow the stairs up and defeat any enemies in your way as you reach the trebuchet that was harassing you moments ago. After slaying the foes up here, you’ll find the Great General’s Scroll on the ground here. And with the scroll found, remember to take it to the blacksmith so that he can craft the Great General Set.

The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.