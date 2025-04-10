Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Game Tips

This Savagely Styled First Berserker Armor Set Lets You Deal Tougher Blows

The Crimson Fiend armor set looks brutal and satisfyingly juices your damage output

By
Billy Givens
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The protagonist of the First Berserker stands tall while wearing the Crimson Fiend's armor.
Screenshot: Nexon / Billy Givens / Kotaku

A lot of the armor in The First Berserker: Khazan looks pretty damn cool, but the Crimson Fiend Set has one of the most barbaric styles. And if you’re a Greatsword user who has spec’d into Mortal Blow, this is a set you do not want to overlook. Here’s what to know about the Crimson Fiend Set and where to find the Crimson Fiend’s Scroll so the blacksmith can craft it for you.

Crimson Fiend Set stats

The Crimson Fiend Set offers a generous 20-percent boost to the damage dealt by Mortal Blow. You also get bonuses for charge attacks, which should be a fairly common part of the combos you unleash with your big ‘ol sword. The extra stamina recovery when using Mortal Blow or charged attacks is quite nice, too.

  • 2 pieces - Enraged: 15% DMG Increase
  • 3 pieces - Charged Attack: 10% DMG Increase
  • 4 pieces - Mortal Blow and Charged Attack: 100 Stamina Recovery
  • 5 pieces - Enraged: 30% Received DMG Decrease
  • 6 pieces - Mortal Blow: 20% DMG Increase

Where to find the Crimson Fiend’s Scroll

The Crimson Fiend’s Scroll is found in the “Hermit Mountains” main mission, which can be started at the Heart of Pell Los portal.

From the Hermit’s Cave Blade Nexus, which is encountered fairly early on in the mission, head forward up the stairs, then take the next set of stairs on your right to enter an area with trees that can infect you with Plague. You’ll want to proceed through here carefully to avoid having your health chunked off by this annoying status effect.

The protagonist stands in a dark valley while wielding a massive spear.
Screenshot: Nexon / Billy Givens / Kotaku
Move through the linear path until you enter an open section with a large skeleton archer and various other enemies. Dispatch them, then check the leftmost corner of the area to find the Crimson Fiend’s Scroll on the ground. Remember to take it back to the blacksmith and have him craft you a set of this bloody armor.


The First Berserker: Khazan is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.