Fire Emblem Heroes' New Monthly Subscription Adds Exclusive Characters And Gameplay Perks





Can you believe it has been three years since the launch of the mobile Fire Emblem gacha game and Nintendo’s only just now gotten around to offering a monthly subscription? Launching on February 5, the Feh Pass provides a variety of benefits to players willing to shell out an additional $9.49 a month.

It worked for Mario Kart Tour and Animal Crossing Pocket Camp—might as well give Fire Emblem Heroes a go. The $9.49-a-month Feh Pass subscription grants Fire Emblem Heroes players special characters with enhanced stats, unique quests, and exclusive gameplay features, including to replay any turn in the turn-based tactics game. The main draw for character-collecting addicts are resplendent characters, special versions of existing Fire Emblem Heroes characters wearing fancy outfits and boasting +2 to every stat. Resplendent characters will be distributed to subscribers twice a month.

Special Feh Pass quests will appear twice per month with rewards like summoning orbs and upgrade items. Subscribers will gain the ability to bond with three summoners instead of the one afforded regular players. The Feh Pass exclusive “Auto-Start” feature will allow players to set up quests to be repeated automatically until they run out of stamina.

The most intriguing subscription bene fit is the new “Re-Act” ability. This allows players to go back to the beginning of their previous battle turn (as long as none of their characters have acted in the current turn). This ability can be used even when the player’s party perishes and they get the “Game Over” screen. That’s incredibly handy.

Check out the Feh Channel presentation for more on the Feh Pass and other features coming in Fire Emblem Heroes big February 5 update.