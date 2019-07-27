Nintendo plans to remove voice actor Chris Niosi from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, following accusations of abuse by former friends and girlfriends. He was previously replaced in the credits of mobile spin-off game Fire Emblem Heroes. In a statement, Nintendo confirmed that it will rerecord Niosi’s voiceovers and add the new voices in a future patch.



Chris Niosi is a well-known voice actor who has been in TV shows and games such as OK KO! and Octopath Traveler. He voices the character Byleth in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem Heroes. Over the last week, allegations arose accusing Niosi of sexual harassment and abuse. Niosi admitted on his personal Tumblr that he had treated people in his life “horribly” and had “abused friends.” His post contains detailed, individual apologies to multiple people, going into some detail about his actions.

Niosi’s voice credit was recently removed from the Fire Emblem Heroes character page, with a new trailer showing voice actor Zach Aguilar instead. In a statement sent to Kotaku, Nintendo confirmed it is removing Niosi from Heroes and Three Houses and re-recording his lines with a new voice actor.

After assessing the situation, we decided to re-record the character’s voiceovers in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem Heroes with another actor. The new voiceovers will be included in a future patch.

Advertisement

No date was given for when to expect these patches or who the new voice actor for Fire Emblem: Three Houses will be.