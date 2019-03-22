Final Fantasy XIV is getting a Dancer class. Heather Alexandra41 minutes agoFiled to: Final Fantasy XIVFiled to: Final Fantasy XIVFinal Fantasy XIVmetapost6SaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkFinal Fantasy XIV is getting a Dancer class. The new class will release with the Shadowbringers expansion, and is a ranged DPS class that can also buff allies. I... was really expecting it to be a healer, honestly.Share This StoryAbout the authorHeather AlexandraHeather AlexandraStaff writer and critic at Kotaku. TwitterPosts