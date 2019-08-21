Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Bards gained the ability to play actual music in Final Fantasy XIV near the end of 2017 and have been annoying bar-goers with their covers of “All Star” and “One Winged Angel” ever since. One talented bard had reimagined Final Fantasy XIV as a rhythm game, and I can’t stop watching their performances.



Nicorzea Game Music is a YouTuber performer who covers Final Fantasy XIV’s fantastic soundtrack using in-game bard instruments. Composer Masayoshi Soken’s criminally underrated score makes for some tricky performances from up-temo boss fights to moody environmental tunes. Nicorzea goes the extra effort to spruce it their performances⁠—which are play on a controller and not handled by macros⁠—and imagine them as a rhythm game. And damn, I’d love to play this hypothetical game.

Recent covers have focuses on the game’s latest expansion ‘Shadowbringers’ and it’s boss fight music. Soken’s score for the expansion is faster and has a variety of genres, most of which are a challenge to perform by hand. The scattershot ‘What Angel Wakes Me’ or the industrial edged boss theme ‘Insatiable’ have different tones but are both memorable tunes that Nicorzea nails. They leave just enough of the original music underneath to really give a sense of how faithful the performance is.

Of course, if you’ve spend some time in big cities like Ul’dah you might hear some less skillful performances of these tunes. Nicorzea’s dead-on pace and imaginative presentation really up the experience and leave me with a linger question: if we have jump puzzles and Valentine’s day mazes, maybe Square-Enix will give us some better rhythm games than what that strange choir mini-game was from the Starlight Festival? Please?