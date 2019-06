Image: Square Enix

To mark Final Fantasy VII Remake’s release date, Square Enix is releasing limited edition Cloud and Sephiroth chronographs. Each is priced at $2,499 and in North America, limited to 77 pieces.



Screenshot: Square Enix

Screenshot: Square Enix

The individually numbered stainless steel watches feature a Seiko-made movement as well as all sorts of nice Final Fantasy VII details.



Image: Square Enix

The timepieces will be released in March in North America.