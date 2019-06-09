The Final Fantasy VII remake will launch on March 3, 2020, Square Enix announced during a concert dedicated to the iconic role-playing game. We’ll see much more of it tomorrow.

First announced at E3 2015, the Final Fantasy VII remake went through a long period of silence before showing up again last month during a PlayStation event. Now, it’s back in the public eye, and will be one of the big centerpieces of Square Enix’s E3 press conference on Monday night.

A new trailer was also shown at the concert alongside the announcement: