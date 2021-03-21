Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Had A Dedicated Team of Lighting Experts

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Illustration for article titled Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Had A Dedicated Team of Lighting Experts
Screenshot: PlayStation@YouTube
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

When Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was announced earlier this year, Square Enix detailed how it changed the textures and lighting, as well as added fog effects. Some changes were more subtle.

Advertisement

During today’s Sony online event, Final Fantasy producer Yoshinori Kitase ran through the changes in the PS5 version. Most of the information was new, but while detailing the lightning improvements, the event’s celebrity host Hatsune Matsushima noticed something and asked if the tree had changed.

Illustration for article titled Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Had A Dedicated Team of Lighting Experts
Screenshot: PlayStation@YouTube

The tree in the Shinra Building is different, it seems. But, I’m not actually sure if it’s different or if the lighting improvements make it look different.

Illustration for article titled Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Had A Dedicated Team of Lighting Experts
Screenshot: PlayStation@YouTube
G/O Media may get a commission
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
PS Plus 12 Month Membership
Use the promo code STIMULATINGPSDEAL

It really does seem like Square Enix did more than just slap a coat of PlayStation 5 paint on the new version. According to Kitase, this was the first time for a Final Fantasy game to created a dedicated team of lighting pros, who moved lighting sources around in the game to light the scenes like on a Hollywood film.

Illustration for article titled Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Had A Dedicated Team of Lighting Experts
Screenshot: PlayStation@YouTube
Advertisement

The lighting improvements are certainly noticeable! The tree improvements, less so.

Illustration for article titled Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Had A Dedicated Team of Lighting Experts
Screenshot: PlayStation@YouTube
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION