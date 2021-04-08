Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Makes Its 4K Ultra HD Debut June 8

With the rest of Final Fantasy VII being remastered, retooled, or remade, it would be silly for the computer-animated tie-in movie not to get its due. Today Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced the 4K Ultra HD remaster of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, complete with HDR support and dual-language Dolby Atmos sound. So fancy.
The new 4K release is a remastered version of 2009's Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete, which added 25 minutes to the original film’s runtime, revised a ton of scenes, and dug a little deeper into Cloud’s development. All of that, remastered in 4K with HDR10, and new English and Japanese audio tracks.
The release includes two discs. Here’s what’s on them:
4K Ultra HD Disc
- Newly Remastered in 4K, with HDR10
- All-new English & Japanese Dolby Atmos audio tracks + English & Japanese 5.1 audio
Blu-Ray
- Feature presented in HD
- On the Way to a Smile – Episode: Denzel Animated Film
- Reminiscence of FINAL FANTASY VII Original Story Digest
- Reminiscence of FINAL FANTASY VII Compilation Story Digest
- Legacy of FINAL FANTASY VII Featurette
- Trailers
Long story short, the pretty men flying through the air with swords will be a little prettier come June 8.
