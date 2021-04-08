Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Makes Its 4K Ultra HD Debut June 8

You can’t see it here, but this cover is in Ultra HDR 4K. Image : Sony

With the rest of Final Fantasy VII being remastered, retooled, or remade, it would be silly for the computer-animated tie-in movie not to get its due. Today Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced the 4K Ultra HD remaster of Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children, complete with HDR support and dual-language Dolby Atmos sound. So fancy.

The new 4K release is a remastered version of 2009's Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete, which added 25 minutes to the original film’s runtime, revised a ton of scenes, and dug a little deeper into Cloud’s development. All of that, remastered in 4K with HDR10, and new English and Japanese audio tracks.

The release includes two discs. Here’s what’s on them:



4K Ultra HD Disc

Newly Remastered in 4K, with HDR10

All-new English & Japanese Dolby Atmos audio tracks + English & Japanese 5.1 audio

Blu-Ray

Feature presented in HD

On the Way to a Smile – Episode: Denzel Animated Film

Reminiscence of FINAL FANTASY VII Original Story Digest

Reminiscence of FINAL FANTASY VII Compilation Story Digest

Legacy of FINAL FANTASY VII Featurette

Trailers

Long story short, the pretty men flying through the air with swords will be a little prettier come June 8.