Square Enix announced today a new entry in the Final Fantasy franchise, but it might not be what you expect. It’s a racing game called Chocobo GP and it’s out on Switch next year.

This new racing game looks to be a kart racer in the same style as Mario Kart of Crash Team Racing, but starring a large cast of Final Fantasy characters . In the trailer, it appears the only real rule for this event is that your vehicle must have wheels. Seems open to cheating and is probably too vague to enforce, but sure, whatever works for you Square Enix.