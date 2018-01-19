This month, a new Final Fantasy ride is opening at Universal Studios Japan. Besides the attraction, the theme park is also getting FF themed snacks and goods.
Here are the eats.
And the goods.
And finally, the ride.
Which is called Final Fantasy XR Ride and, as previously reported, a revamped version of Space Fantasy the Ride with immersive Final Fantasy footage.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.