[Image: USJ | Square Enix]

Starting January 19, Final Fantasy is getting a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan called Final Fantasy XR Ride.

The limited-time ride is part of Universal Studios Japan’s yearly Cool Japan event.

The Final Fantasy XR Ride is a VR-enabled roller coaster—in short, it is Space Fantasy The Ride repurposed with VR headsets.



Final Fantasy XR Ride ends its run on June 24.

