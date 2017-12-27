Starting January 19, Final Fantasy is getting a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan called Final Fantasy XR Ride.
The limited-time ride is part of Universal Studios Japan’s yearly Cool Japan event.
The Final Fantasy XR Ride is a VR-enabled roller coaster—in short, it is Space Fantasy The Ride repurposed with VR headsets.
Final Fantasy XR Ride ends its run on June 24.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.