The Best And Worst Parts Of Every Mainline Final Fantasy

Best: The soundtrack

Man, this one was tough to nail down. Final Fantasy X has so many different elements in the running for its best part. It’s one of the best love stories in the series, its commentary on oppressive systems and breaking free from them still hits 20 years later, and the turn-based battle system has enough cool nuances to it that make it a standout when it could have easily felt generic. But both it and its sequel still stand out as some of the finest music across the franchise. The “Hymn Of The Fayth” is one of the most iconic compositions to grace a Final Fantasy game, encapsulating a haunting anguish as the world of Spira begs for freedom from the oppressive cycle. The Besaid theme soars as Tidus explores the tropical island where he meets his new friends, beckoning toward the cast’s new beginnings and quiet introspection about the journey ahead. Plus, who can forget the heavy metal stylings of “Otherworld” that plays as you fight Braska’s Final Aeon? The range jumped out. Final Fantasy X-2 continues the trend of this subseries having some of the best music in a series full of excellent soundtracks, and delves into poppy, melodic earworms that illustrate just how much the world has changed. They both have some of the best music in the series’ history, and that stands out above all the other things Final Fantasy X excels at.

Worst: Blitzball

I will fight anyone in the streets about this, Blitzball sucks. Most of this is because of Square’s idea of a tutorial to put a giant wall of a menu in front of you that explains all the minutiae to you in an extremely unnatural way. You learn about these elements that are supposed to be used in tandem with one another in a way that separates them so inorganically that it’s hard to actually get a grasp on how you’re supposed to play and weave these ideas together. Luckily, you don’t have to play it well to progress, but it sure would feel better in the instances you’re required to play it if I had any meaningful sense of how to play, but the tutorial is such a poor introduction that you basically have to learn it yourself through trial and error. I’m ready to square up with anyone who says this shit is fun. Fight me. (Please don’t fight me, I am very small and weak).