Let's Mosey: A Slow Translation Of Final Fantasy VII

#10: "I Want To Meet . . . You"

We befriend a vampire, meet a washed-up astronaut named Cid, clash with the evil Shinra corporation, and then get locked into an amusement park wherein, based on our choices so far in the game, Cloud goes on a date with one of four possible characters. So of course we look at all four of them in this, our longest, densest episode yet. It turns out Aeris's dialogue during her date with Cloud is magnitudes more magical in Japanese than in English. We conclude that the translator didn't like Aeris. We also meet the narrator's bandmates in Saitama, Japan, circa 2002.