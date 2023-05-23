Folks who don’t have internet or don’t want to sit through a long day-one patch download for Final Fantasy XVI are in luck, as Square Enix doesn’t have one planned for when the Devil May Clive action-RPG hits PlayStation 5 on June 22.



According to a Game Informer report, FFXVI is a finished package you’ll download without having to make space for a massive first-installation update. Director Hiroshi Takai told the publication that this is for two reasons. The first is that the development team has total faith in the stability of the game’s final build. Secondly, and more crucially, is that not everyone has an internet connection, which complicates the nature of downloading a day-one patch. To make the global June release truly ready, Takai, alongside producer Naoki Yoshida and the rest of the team, believes it should be functional at launch.

That said, Takai told Game Informer that the development team is testing the game on a regular basis, searching for any bugs that need to be squashed and issues that need to be ironed out. So, although things are always subject to change, Square Enix is forgoing a day-one update for FFXVI. For now, anyway

Kotaku reached out to Square Enix for comment.

This is great news. Day-one updates are mostly fine, as they seek to stamp out any last-minute hitches that weren’t found in time for a game’s official release. But sometimes, as was the case with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s astronomical 128 GB day-one update on PC, folks are stuck watching a slow-moving download bar fill up before they can dive in to play. With Square Enix confirming that, at least for now, there’s no planned update for FFXVI when it launches, you should be good to go right out of the box.

