Switch 2 Will Get Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth And The Rest Of The Remake Trilogy, Too

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade was one of the last-gen blockbusters revealed to be getting a Switch 2 port during the recent Nintendo Direct. But that game is already five years old. What about the rest of the trilogy, including last year’s gargantuan RPG adventure Rebirth? It sounds like the Switch 2 will get those as well.

A tease for that was hidden at the end of the latest creator video series for the Switch 2 in which Final Fantasy VII Remake co-director Naoki Hamaguchi spoke about bringing the canon-bending 2020 RPG to a Nintendo platform for the first time (it’s expected in 2025 but a specific release date hasn’t been revealed yet).

“I’m very excited to see this game playable on a portable system,” he said, noting the benefits of being able to play it while commuting to work. Both FFVII games are Steam Deck verified, but the install base of that PC gaming handheld remains tiny. “I have high hopes that we can build a strong partnership between Nintendo and the Final Fantasy brand,” he added.

Hamaguchi ended with a tease for what that partnership will entail. “I hope players are looking forward to the Final Fantasy VII Remake series on Switch 2,” he said, hinting that the second two games, including Rebirth and the currently in-development part three, will find their way to the Nintendo handheld hybrid as well at some point. While Remake, which was available on PlayStation 4, seemed like an obvious port, a Switch version of Rebirth—which struggled with some texture resolution and framerate problems even on PS5—would be a much more ambitious project.

From the way Hamaguchi talks, however, it sounds like Square Enix will be making those ports a priority. Could the third Remake game be a day-and-date multiplatform release across PS5, Switch 2, and PC? Juggling all of those different versions might be a bit much from a technical perspective, but Square Enix has certainly gestured at wanting to broaden the availability of its biggest releases after staggered exclusivity held back both Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI. Maybe we could even see that release get ported to Switch 2 as well. It seems more likely than either game hitting Xbox Series X/S at this point.



