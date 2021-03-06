Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Fear The Cosmic Unicorn

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Save
Illustration for article titled Fear The Cosmic Unicorn
Screenshot: @MisthosLiving / Ubisoft / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we have some colorful screenshots, some dead bodies, shadows, superheroes, darkness, and a big, cosmic unicorn.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: Robert Burrell (Email)
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: Daniel Bennet (Email)
Advertisement
Assassin’s Creed Unity
Assassin’s Creed Unity
Screenshot: @youssufelhadidy
Control
Control
Screenshot: @noSybreed
G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Prime Gaming
Free 30-day trial
Amazon Prime Gaming

Sign up now for access to Blasphemous, SNK Arcade Classics, and more.

The Outer Worlds
The Outer Worlds
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @z3rr3r
Advertisement
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Screenshot: @ORbis_vp
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
Screenshot: @DannyBoi_2077
Advertisement
Mortal Shell
Mortal Shell
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
Shadow of War
Shadow of War
Screenshot: @purplesoapstone
Advertisement
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Immortals Fenyx Rising
Screenshot: @MisthosLiving

I saw it in my dreams. It called to me. It wanted to kill me, but it did so slowly and in a way impossible to explain. Now my physical form remains here, with you all, so I can tell you simply and clearly one thing. One truth.

Advertisement

“Fear the unicorn. Fear the colors it brings. But run and you’ll only suffer a worse fate than what is already coming.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

Advertisement

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION