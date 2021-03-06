Fear The Cosmic Unicorn

Screenshot : @MisthosLiving / Ubisoft / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we have some colorful screenshots, some dead bodies, shadows, superheroes, darkness, and a big, cosmic unicorn.



Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : Robert Burrell (Email)

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : Daniel Bennet (Email)

Assassin’s Creed Unity Screenshot : @youssufelhadidy

Control Screenshot : @noSybreed

The Outer Worlds Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Days Gone Screenshot : @z3rr3r

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Screenshot : @ORbis_vp

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Screenshot : @DannyBoi_2077

Mortal Shell Screenshot : @SpecterOwl

Shadow of War Screenshot : @purplesoapstone

Immortals Fenyx Rising Screenshot : @MisthosLiving

I saw it in my dreams. It called to me. It wanted to kill me, but it did so slowly and in a way impossible to explain. Now my physical form remains here, with you all, so I can tell you simply and clearly one thing. One truth.

“Fear the unicorn. Fear the colors it brings. But run and you’ll only suffer a worse fate than what is already coming.”

