EA FC 26's Reveal Trailer Is Just EA Responding To All Your Complaints

Electronic Arts officially revealed the next entry in its popular soccer franchise, EA Sports FC 26, but did so in a very strange and oddly charming way. The publisher included many of the complaints about last year’s game in the trailer and then directly addressed each one.

It’s no surprise that EA Sports is developing and releasing a new soccer game this year. So that makes a “reveal” trailer kind of boring and unnecessary. This is the series that used to be called FIFA and makes EA hundreds of millions of dollars every year. Of course, we all knew there was going to be an EA Sports FC 26. The question then becomes: How do you get people to pay attention to your reveal trailer and hopefully win back fans who weren’t happy about last year’s entry? The answer: Directly address their complaints in a fun way.

Here’s the trailer, which is filled with complaints about last year’s game being too slow, not reactive enough, or lacking other important features. And EA confidently offers a solution or improvement for each one.

EA SPORTS FC 26 | Official Reveal Trailer

“FC 26 reflects our ongoing commitment to building this game with and for our community,” said EA Sports exec John Sheppard. “We are players too, and that shared passion drives everything we do. This year brings an overhauled gameplay experience, new Tournaments and Live Events in FUT, all-new Archetype customization in Clubs, and a Career Mode that comes alive through evolving Challenges. We can’t wait for players to feel the difference this September and help shape the future of FC.”

Now, while we hope the game turns out great, it remains possible that when players get their hands on EA Sports FC 26 on September 26, they won’t be happy with what EA has done. But at the very least, I’ll give EA credit for poking fun at itself and offering up a trailer that is unique and memorable.

