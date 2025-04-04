Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Ubisoft Briefly Censors Nudity In An 11-Year Old Far Cry By Accident

A version of the game for Japan was pushed live elsewhere by mistake

By
Ethan Gach
A Far Cry 4 character is censored.
Screenshot: Ubisoft / MuchapIFY

There’s a scene in Far Cry 4 in which a female NPC chastises the player if they look down at her bare chest. “Stop looking at my tits,” she says. Well, at least one player was shocked to find the scene censored when they were playing the 11-year-old Ubisoft game this week. The French publisher says it was a mistake and rushed to bring nudity back to Far Cry 4.

“Why do they do this AFTER 10 YEAHRS?” Reddit user Agent_G_2004 hastily scribed on the social media platform after encountering the NPC in question wearing a bikini top. Why indeed. “For the record, this isn’t bait or a mod. I just checked,” a mod on the Far Cry subreddit wrote in response. “It’s real. Changes were also made to the audio files, but only the English ones. I’m looking into what else might’ve changed.”

Then things started to get serious. “Just went back to the Shanath Arena mission,” the mod added. “Ajay is no longer naked. They gave him a loincloth to cover his genitals.

While some immediately started blaming an influx of cash from Chinese conglomerate Tencent for Ubisoft’s newfound chasteness, it turns out there was a much simpler and more logical explanation. The clothing was specifically for the Japanese version of the game, but accidentally pushed out live to other versions of the game all across the world on Steam.

“The team has since corrected the error by reuploading the proper global files to Steam,” the Far Cry account posted on X. “If players are still seeing anything unusual, restarting Steam and checking for updates should resolve it. Just to reassure everyone: there are no plans to censor Far Cry. This was purely a regional packaging error and has now been fully addressed.”

The artistic integrity of Far Cry 4 on Steam has thankfully been restored, though fans will have to wait and see how the open-world shooter franchise fares under a newly restructured Ubisoft. Far Cry 7 is currently in development alongside an extraction shooter spin-off, though the latter was reportedly rebooted not too long ago.

