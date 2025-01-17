Far Cry 3 Does What Every Game Should And Ditches Unobtainable Multiplayer Achievements

Far Cry 3 was released over a decade ago, and while it supported achievements on console and Ubisoft’s own PC launcher, it didn’t include any Steam achievements. But as Ubisoft returns to Steam, it’s also going back and adding these missing challenges to older games, including Far Cry 3. And even better, Ubisoft is removing now-unobtainable co-op achievements, too.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft officially announced that Far Cry 3 now has Steam achievements. Even better, they sync with Ubisoft Connect, so if you played the game years ago and unlocked all the challenges, you should be able to load up Far Cry 3 today on Steam and get all your achievements. Nice!

Thankfully, Ubisoft also removed six achievements from Far Cry 3 that were connected to the game’s online multiplayer modes. In 2022, Ubisoft shut down the servers for FC3's online modes, so these six achievements are now impossible to (legitimately) unlock in 2025. Removing them was the right call. It’s also a great reminder as to why devs shouldn’t include online multiplayer achievements in a game that has an offline campaign, unless you plan on keeping the servers up forever. (Also Xbox and Sony should remove achievements from games with dead online modes!)

Released in 2012, Far Cry 3 is arguably the game that made the franchise the AAA juggernaut it is today. The open-world action game featured lush jungles, animals to hunt, and plenty of enemy outposts to conquer. But on Steam the game never supported achievements, even though Far Cry 3 did have them on PC via Ubisoft’s own launcher. Remember when Ubisoft was being weird about Steam, and its games skipped the platform or arrived with features missing? Yeah, FC3's lack of Steam features was because of that.

Anyway, times have changed and Ubisoft is returning to Valve’s popular digital store in an effort to win back players and grow their audience. Over the last few weeks, Ubisoft has added Steam achievements to Far Cry 4 and Far Cry 5 as well as Assassin’s Creed Unity, Black Flag, Revelations, and Syndicate.

As for newer Ubisoft games on Valve’s launcher like Mirage and Outlaws, they now launch with full achievement support. That’s great and all, but maybe Ubisoft can remove the need to faff about with Ubisoft Connect when trying to play Steam games. One can dream.

