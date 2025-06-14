Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
From $80 Popcorn Buckets To Wikipedia Revolts, Here's The Week's Biggest (And Weirdest) News

News

From $80 Popcorn Buckets To Wikipedia Revolts, Here's The Week's Biggest (And Weirdest) News

Oh, and a guy who really wants you to know how he feels about his hat

nintendo
ByKotaku Staff
Image for article titled From $80 Popcorn Buckets To Wikipedia Revolts, Here&#39;s The Week&#39;s Biggest (And Weirdest) News
Photo: Kotaku, Screenshot: Build A Rocket Boy / ExtraEmily / Kotaku, Nintendo / Kotaku, Image: Marvel / AMC / Kotaku, Nintendo / Kotaku, Wizards of the Coast / Joshua Raphael, 1047 Games / Kotaku, Kotaku

It’s a little funny to consider the following stories “news” given the state of the world right now. I’m tempted to explain what I mean by that, but I’m just as happy to let that sentence be an ink blot test, revealing just what type of person you are based on the first thing that pops into your mind. (If the thought of that angers you, then I guess you have your answer.)

Nevertheless, read on for very important information about expensive popcorn buckets, Switch 2 settings (and astronomical sales), a disastrous launch week for MindsEye, an editorial revolt at Wikipedia over AI (okay, that one actually is kind of important), and more.

2 / 9

Update These Five Switch 2 Settings Before You Start Playing

Update These Five Switch 2 Settings Before You Start Playing

A Switch 2 sits on the grass.
Photo: Kotaku

The Switch 2 has a ton of new features and a much more detailed list of settings you can tinker with than its predecessor. Here are four you should change right from the jump to improve your overall experience with Nintendo’s new Mario Kart World machine. Just go into the settings menu inside the gear icon near the bottom right of the home screen to get started. - Ethan Gach

3 / 9

MindsEye From Ex-GTA Producer Is A Day-One Car Wreck [Update]

MindsEye From Ex-GTA Producer Is A Day-One Car Wreck [Update]

A streamer watches their car explode.
Screenshot: Build A Rocket Boy / ExtraEmily / Kotaku

MindsEye is the first new game from longtime Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies and his studio Build A Rocket Boy, and it’s not going well. After tons of pre-launch red flags, the techno thriller shooter is now out in the wild and suffering all the day-one woes: bugs, poor optimization on PC, and underlying gameplay that early players say is barely passable for a big release in 2025. “Build A Rocket Boy, I genuinely wanted you to pull this off,” wrote one Steam user. “Sadly, this game plays like crap.” - Ethan Gach

4 / 9

Massive Fantastic Four Popcorn Bucket Costs More Than Most Video Games

Massive Fantastic Four Popcorn Bucket Costs More Than Most Video Games

Image for article titled From $80 Popcorn Buckets To Wikipedia Revolts, Here&#39;s The Week&#39;s Biggest (And Weirdest) News
Image: Marvel / AMC / Kotaku

AMC and Marvel’s new Fantastic Four: First Steps popcorn bucket now has a price tag, and if you want to get your hands on this massive Galactus-shaped popped corn vessel, you’ll need to spend $80. Yikes. - Zack Zwiezen

5 / 9

Nintendo’s Switch 2 Sells 3.5 Million Units In 4 Days, Likely The Biggest Console Launch Of All Time

Nintendo’s Switch 2 Sells 3.5 Million Units In 4 Days, Likely The Biggest Console Launch Of All Time

Mario with dollars for eyes.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

We already knew the Nintendo Switch 2 was going to sell well. Demand has been feisty, and pre-orders sold out extraordinarily quickly. Nintendo now reports that it was even more popular than bad been expected, selling 3.5 million consoles in the first four days. For context, the original Switch took a month to sell 2.75 million units. - John Walker

6 / 9

The Final Fantasy Secret Lair Drop For Magic: The Gathering Was Another Scalper-Fest

The Final Fantasy Secret Lair Drop For Magic: The Gathering Was Another Scalper-Fest

Clive holds up his sword.
Image: Wizards of the Coast / Joshua Raphael

The Final Fantasy Universes Beyond set for Magic: The Gathering isn’t even out yet, and it’s already become the best-selling expansion in the card game’s history. That’s great news for Wizards of the Coast owner Hasbro, but bad news for anyone who actually wants to get the cards. The limited-edition Final Fantasy X Secret Lair drop went on sale yesterday and had fans in digital queues for hours even as the cards they desperately wanted immediately started showing up on reseller sites like eBay. - Ethan Gach

7 / 9

The Splitgate 2 Boss Is Still Talking About His Dumb Hat: ‘It Is Really Freakin’ Hard As An Independent Studio To Break Through The Noise’

The Splitgate 2 Boss Is Still Talking About His Dumb Hat: ‘It Is Really Freakin’ Hard As An Independent Studio To Break Through The Noise’

Ian Proulx makes faces.
Image: 1047 Games / Kotaku

An unusual email hit my inbox earlier today. It was from PR for the makers of Splitgate 2, a free-to-play portal shooter that released just a few days ago and stirred up drama with a MAGA-infused meme at Summer Game Fest from studio head Ian Proulx. “The CEO of 1047 Games has issued a video statement and apology to the community and gaming fans for his ‘Make FPS Great Again’ hat during Summer Games Fest,” the email read. It offered interviews. - Ethan Gach

8 / 9

Wikipedia Won’t Add AI-Generated Slop After Editors Yelled At Them

Wikipedia Won’t Add AI-Generated Slop After Editors Yelled At Them

The Wikipedia globe placed on Homer Simpson's head as he leads an angry mob because AI sucks
Image: Kotaku

The Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit group that hosts, develops, and controls Wikipedia, has announced that it won’t be moving forward with plans to add AI-generated summaries to articles after it received an overwhelmingly negative reaction from its army of dedicated (and unpaid) human editors. - Zack Zwiezen

