Fans Think The PlayStation 5 Controller Looks Like Totoro, Rei From Evangelion And More

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:playstation
playstationps5Neon Genesis Evangelionmy neighbor totorostudio totorostar warsradiant silvergunthe internet reacts
8
1
Illustration for article titled Fans Think The PlayStation 5 Controller Looks Like Totoro, Rei From iEvangelion/i And More
Image: えびいさま

Quick! When you look at the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, what do you see? Maybe you just see a slick new piece of hardware. But maybe you see other things, like Totoro, a Stormtrooper, a spaceship and more.

Since the controller was revealed this week, fans have been comparing to all sorts of things. Let’s have a look at some of the standouts.

But perhaps, it does look most like Totoro.

One more coincidence to be happy about.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

