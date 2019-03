Artists George Crudo and Sean Hicks recently set out to redesign Banjo and Kazooie to give them a more modern look.



Pretending that Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts never happened, the result is a cheerier, slightly Disney Infity-esque look that I am 100% behind.

Hicks laid out the concept, after which Crudo made a 3D model. They then printed it out for something more tangible.



You might remember last year the same pair were responsible for that awesome Sakurai Amiibo.