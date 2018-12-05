Official Amiibo are restricted to video game characters, but fan-made ones can be whatever the hell they want. Hence this incredible tribute to Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai



Based on a his buddy Sean Hicks’ 2D artwork, 3D artist George Crudo built a caricature model of the Nintendo legend, then had it 3D-printed and painted so it could blend in with actual Amiibo.

Here’s the progression:

Last year, we saw a similar effort when GandaKris made an Amiibo tribute to former Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata.