What would Donkey Kong Country 2 look like in HD? About as beautiful as you’d expect it turns out.

YouTuber BlobVanDam posted a video of the game’s Bramble Blast level with cleaned up visuals recently (thanks Resetera). While it doesn’t necessarily capture all the jaggy depth of the original, it looks fresh and polished. It also inspires the question: when will we get a true Donkey Kong Country remake? If Crash Bandicoot can get one, surely the Kongs can.

I still have my original copy of the game for SNES which I got as a Christmas present back in 1995, so this is giving me extra feels this weekend. And of all the game’s levels, Bramble Blast is one of the most breathtaking in terms of visuals, music (Stickerbush Symphony is truly unforgettable), and barrel puzzles.

A 3D animator, BlobVanDam has been rendering all kinds of DKC2 stuff and posting short clips of it on Twitter.

Of course, if you think this means it will all culminate in a special fan game you can eventually play, don’t get your hopes up. “Don’t ask for download links or tell me I should release anything, as I AM NOT MAKING OR RELEASING A GAME. This is only for a video. Enjoy!” he says in the video’s description.